India showcases its textiles sector at Heimtextil 2025 in Frankfurt

Frankfurt, Jan 15 (IANS) India is showcasing its growing strength in the textile industry with its Pavilion at Heimtextil 2025, at Messe Frankfurt. With the largest country participation at this prestigious global home textiles fair, India demonstrates its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and global partnerships.

The Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh inaugurated the India Pavilion and addressed global home textile exporters, importers, and manufacturers, highlighting the country’s growing competitiveness and the need for collaboration to achieve sustainable growth. He also invited all participating countries to attend Bharat Tex 2025 and explore investment opportunities in India’s thriving textile ecosystem.

The Minister, during the Investors’ Meet with the textile and machinery manufacturers, highlighted India’s growth story and rising FDI in the last 10 years, emphasizing that the ‘Make in India’ initiative is a proven strategy driving India’s emergence as a competitive manufacturing hub. He encouraged investors to seize the growing opportunities, warning that staying out of India’s market could lead to a fear of missing out. Inviting global investors, he said, ‘Come and invest in India - Make in India, Make for the World’.

On the sidelines of Heimtextil, the Minister also met with the Machinery and Equipment Manufacturers Association and IVGT, Germany. HMoT urged them to strengthen their engagement with India’s textile sector, emphasizing that India is one of the largest textile machinery buyers. He noted that it would be a win-win situation for both sides if German manufacturers invest and produce machinery in India. Citing the success of a German sewing thread manufacturer already thriving in India, he encouraged other machinery manufacturers to explore and expand their investments in the Indian market

The government actively supports Indian exporters to participate in international events like Heimtextil, enhancing their global visibility and promoting their growth in competitive markets.

During his visit, the Minister toured various stalls at the exhibition, engaging with exhibitors to understand their latest offerings and innovations in home textiles. The craftsmanship of Indian exporters reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting the sector’s global aspirations.

The event (from January 14 to January 17) witnessed enthusiastic participation from industry leaders and exporters, reflecting India’s determination to strengthen its position as a global leader in the textile industry.

The Indian delegation, led by the Minister, was accompanied by Rohit Kansal, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, the Consul General of India in Germany, and other Ministry officials. Representatives from five Export Promotion Councils (EPCs) and the Jute Board were also present during the inauguration, showcasing a diverse range of products.

