Uttar Pradesh School Holidays Extended Due to Cold Wave till January 16

The winter holidays for schools in Uttar Pradesh are officially over, but several districts continue to keep schools closed owing to the harsh cold wave sweeping the state. While many districts have reopened schools, others have extended the holidays up to January 17.

Districts Where Schools Remain Closed:

All the schools in Lucknow will be closed today; the District Magistrate declared holidays in schools up to Class 8 till January 17. The city Bareilly, on the other hand, will observe a holiday for all its schools from Class 1 to 8, due to heavy fog and very cold weather conditions.

Other districts to have their school shut down consist of Prayagraj as physical classes within grades 1 to 8 are suspended for the same shall be held online classes. Badaun will, however, reopen on January 18 wherein schools up until Class 8, while classes in Moradabad and Rampur shall remain on hold until the 16th of January.

In Sambhal, holidays have been declared for January 16 for schools up to Class 8, while in Basti, schools up to Class 8 will remain closed on January 15. Shahjahanpur and Kasganj are also among the districts where schools remain closed due to the cold wave.

Districts Where Schools Reopen Today

However, not all districts have kept schools closed. In Meerut, Mathura, Kanpur, Agra, Varanasi, Amethi, Barabanki, Gorakhpur, and Ballia, schools reopen today, bringing the winter holidays to a close.

The decision to keep schools closed or reopen them has been taken by the respective district magistrates, taking into account the weather conditions and the safety of students. Parents and students are advised to check with their respective schools for updates on the holiday schedule.

Also read: School Holidays Extended: Check State-Wise List