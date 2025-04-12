May 2, 7 Holidays declared in Assam due to Elections!

Given the upcoming Panchayat elections, the Government of Assam has declared public holidays on May 2 and May 7, 2025. These dates coincide with the two phases of polling scheduled to take place across the state. On both days, all government and non-government offices, educational institutions, and commercial establishments will remain closed to facilitate the smooth conduct of the elections and allow citizens to cast their votes.

The elections will be conducted in two phases in 27 out of Assam's total 34 districts. The first phase of voting will take place on May 2 and will include the Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Majuli, Jorhat, Golaghat, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Bishwanath, Cachar, Hailakandi, and Sribhumi districts.

The second phase, which is scheduled for May 7, will comprise Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Bongaigaon, Barpeta, Bajali, Nalbari, Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro), Hojai, Nagaon, Morigaon, and Darrang districts.

1,80,36,682 voters are likely to participate in this important grassroots-level democratic exercise. These voters will vote at 25,007 polling booths in the participating districts. The number of voters reveals a serious 13.27% hike over the previous Panchayat elections of December 2018.

The elections will determine leadership for different positions, such as gram panchayat members, presidents, and vice presidents. This Panchayat election will be held on traditional ballot papers, unlike other recent ones in India, because there are not enough electronic voting machines (EVMs) available to the Assam State Election Commission.

Polling will be conducted between 7:30 AM and 4:30 PM on both election dates. Both phases of votes will be counted on May 11 and will be initiated at 8:00 AM and will continue until the counting is finished.

With the announcement of public holidays and preparations well underway, the state is preparing for a peaceful and active electoral process at the grassroots level.

Also read: Perusu OTT Review: Vaibhav Reddy's Funny Funeral Comedy Redefines Stand-Up — Literally