India’s BioE3 policy, integrated biorefinery highlight of clean energy meet in S.Korea

New Delhi, April 12 (IANS) The BioE3 policy and Integrated Biorefinery initiatives were the key highlights at the annual gathering of Mission Innovation -- a multilateral platform accelerating clean energy innovation --, the Ministry of Science and Technology said on Saturday.

India played an active role in Mission Innovation's annual gathering-2025 held in Seoul, South Korea from April 9-11.

Notably, the term ‘Mission Innovation’ was coined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during COP21, in collaboration with former French President Francois Hollande.

The event brought together global leaders in clean energy technology.

As part of the Indian delegation to Mission Innovation, the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) actively participated in discussions on collaborative opportunities among diverse missions and platforms.

The focus has been to advance the biorefinery approach for fuels, chemicals, and materials.

The DBT presented the BioE3 (Biotechnology for Environment, Energy, and Economy) policy and demonstrated its pivotal role in addressing climate challenges and aligning national priorities under the Integrated Biorefinery Mission.

“India’s efforts under Integrated #BiorefineryMission were widely discussed during roundtables and appreciated by Mission Innovation members, as well as Technical Advisory Group associated with Missions,” DBT said in a post on social media platform X.

The participants highlighted how the BioE3 Policy promotes sustainable and low-carbon manufacturing of fuels, chemicals, and materials.

“The policy is designed to develop enabling technologies that foster an innovation-driven manufacturing ecosystem for a low-carbon future,” the Ministry said.

Further, roundtable discussions also saw deliberations on India’s efforts in integrating Carbon Capture, Utilisation, and Bioenergy (CCUB) for the biomanufacturing of fuels, chemicals, and materials.

The experts also contended on opportunities for research, development, and demonstration using biomass-based biomanufacturing approaches.

The DBT participated in focused sessions on biotechnology and biomanufacturing priorities during visits to clean energy facilities, before the annual meet, at Hanyang University and the Korea Institute of Science and Technology.

It was observed that the bio-innovations for fuels, chemicals, and materials are opportunities for Mission Innovation Member countries to accelerate their decarbonisation goals.

