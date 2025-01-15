IMDb Reveals Top 20 Most Anticipated Indian Movies of 2025: Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' Leads the Pack

IMDb has unveiled its list of the top 20 most anticipated Indian movies of 2025, with Salman Khan's action drama Sikandar topping the list. The list features a diverse selection of films, including 11 Bollywood titles, 3 Tamil and Telugu films each, 2 Kannada films, and 1 Malayalam film.

Sikandar Leads the Charge

Directed by the acclaimed AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar is set to release on Eid. Expressing his excitement, Murugadoss shared, "Working with Salman Khan has been incredible! His energy and dedication bring Sikandar to life in ways words can't express. Every scene in Sikandar is crafted to leave an indelible mark. I've poured my heart into designing each moment to stay with audiences forever."

Toxic Takes the Second Spot

In the second spot is Kannada superstar Yash's Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas. This Pan-India action drama, currently in production, is expected to release in December 2025. It marks Yash’s return to the big screen after the massive success of KGF: Chapter 2 in April 2022.

Rajinikanth’s Coolie in Third Place

Superstar Rajinikanth’s action thriller Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is the most anticipated Tamil film of the year, taking the third spot on the list. Produced by Sun Pictures, this Pan-India film also features Bollywood star Aamir Khan in a cameo role and is slated for an August 2025 release.

The Full List of IMDb’s Top 20 Most Anticipated Indian Movies of 2025:

Sikandar (Hindi)

Toxic (Kannada)

Coolie (Tamil)

Housefull 5 (Hindi)

Baaghi 4 (Hindi)

The Raja Saab (Telugu)

War 2 (Hindi)

L2: Empuraan (Malayalam)

Deva (Hindi)

Chhaava (Hindi)

Kannappa (Telugu)

Retro (Tamil)

Thug Life (Tamil)

Jaat (Hindi)

Sky Force (Hindi)

Sitaare Zameen Par (Hindi)

Thama (Hindi)

Kanatar: Chapter 1 (Kannada)

Alpha (Hindi)

Thandel (Telugu)

These films have been identified as the most popular among IMDb users based on actual page views from over 250 million monthly visitors worldwide.

