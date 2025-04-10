Chiranjeevi thanks people for prayers, wishes as Pawan Kalyan’s son Mark Shankar returns home

Chennai, April 10 (IANS) Thanking all those who had sent wishes and prayers for the speedy recovery of Mark Shankar, the young son of actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan who was receiving treatment for injuries sustained in a fire, Mega star Chiranjeevi on Thursday announced that the child had now returned home.

It may be recalled that Mark Shankar had suffered injuries in a fire that broke out in his school in Singapore and was being treated for the same at a hospital there.

Taking to his Instagram page to give the good news of the child having been discharged from the hospital, actor Chiranjeevi, in Telugu, wrote,”Our son Mark Shankar has come home. But he still needs to recover. By the grace and mercy of our family deity, Lord Anjaneya, he will soon be fully healthy and back to normal.

“Tomorrow is Hanuman Jayanti, and that Lord stood by us, saving that little child from great danger and a tragedy.

“On this occasion, everyone in their respective towns and areas stood by our family, wishing Mark Shankar a speedy recovery. Sending prayers and blessings to that child. On behalf of me, my younger brother Kalyan Babu @pawankalyan and our family Yavanmandi, we thank you all.”

It may be recalled that Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, actor Chiranjeevi and his wife hurried to Singapore on getting to know of Mark Shankar sustaining injuries in the fire mishap.

Reports claimed that the fire was put out within 30 minutes by rescue personnel who arrived on the scene.

Reports also claimed that 19 people were injured in all including 15 students, all of whom were taken to hospital for treatment.

The rescue personnel were quoted by local media as saying that they found the fire in the second and third floors of the building when they arrived.

Bystanders and construction workers who were working nearby are believed to have helped in the rescue efforts of the children, who were caught in the fire.

