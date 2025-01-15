Game Changer Box Office Day 5: Ram Charan’s Film Crosses ₹100 Cr Milestone

Game Changer, the highly anticipated political thriller directed by Shankar and starring Ram Charan, has been performing moderately well at the global box office. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film has managed to amass a substantial Rs 100 crore nett in the domestic market. The Sankranti holiday gave an additional boost, contributing Rs 10 crore to the film's earnings on that day alone. Released on January 10, "Game Changer" continues to attract audiences across multiple regions.

Box Office Performance: The film, which was released in three languages—Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi—has garnered significant attention since its debut. According to Sacnilk, a box office tracking website, "Game Changer" collected Rs 10 crore nett on Day 5, slightly improving from Day 4's performance. Over the first five days, the film has accumulated a total of Rs 106.15 crore nett in India.

Day-wise Box Office Collection in India (Nett):

Day 1: Rs 51 crore

Day 2: Rs 21.6 crore

Day 3: Rs 15.9 crore

Day 4: Rs 7.65 crore

Day 5: Rs 10 crore

Total: Rs 106.15 crore

The film's earnings saw a spike on January 14, likely influenced by the Sankranti festival, with the Telugu version reporting an overall occupancy rate of 36.15% in India.

Plot and Cast: "Game Changer" addresses significant societal issues such as corruption and illegal mining, with Ram Charan portraying dual roles as Appanna, a father, and Ram Nandan, his son. The film also features a stellar ensemble cast, including Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Sunil, Anjali, and Naveen Chandra, among others. Written by Karthik Subbaraj, the film has been produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations on a massive budget of Rs 450 crore.

Outlook: With the extended holiday period, "Game Changer" is expected to maintain its upward trend in box office collections. The film's combination of political intrigue and action, coupled with Ram Charan's performance, continues to draw moviegoers, ensuring its steady presence in theatres.