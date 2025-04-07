Ayush Minister launches ‘Harit yoga’ to boost personal, planetary health

New Delhi, April 7 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Ayush Prataprao Jadhav on Monday launched ‘Harit Yoga’ to boost both personal and planetary health.

‘Harit Yoga’, which means a sustainability-driven initiative combining Yoga with tree planting and clean-up drives, is one of the 10 signature events to mark the 11th edition of International Yoga Day (IDY).

"Our health is inextricably linked to the health of our planet. Just as Yoga nourishes our mind and body, tree plantation nourishes the Earth, ensuring a greener and healthier future for generations to come," said Jadhav, while addressing the media at the grand Yoga Mahotsav 2025 in Odisha's Bhubaneshwar.

“Yoga has gained unprecedented popularity in the last 10 years and now it has become a global phenomenon,” he added.

He also mentioned about sustainability and environmental aspects of Yoga and aligned Harit Yoga with PM Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’.

“This initiative encourages individuals to plant trees as a symbolic act of nurturing both personal and planetary health,” the MoS said.

He also highlighted the success of the ‘Prakruti Parikshan Abhiyan’ in which Prakruti Parikshan of more than 1.29 crore people was conducted earning a place in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Yoga Mahotsav 2025 sets the stage for a revolution in health and well-being, with India leading the charge in making Yoga a way of life worldwide.

To mark the launch of the signature event, Jadhav along with other dignitaries also planted medicinal plants. At the grand celebration, more than 6,000 Yoga enthusiasts practiced the Common Yoga Protocol -- inended to popularise Yoga practices like Yoga Nidra, Pranayama, Dhyan, etc.

Meanwhile, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush praised the enthusiastic turnout and noted that the 11th edition of IDY is poised to witness record-breaking global participation.

