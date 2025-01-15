Sankranthiki Vasthunam US BO Collections: Towards 1 Million USD

In a remarkable feat, Venkatesh's latest film, Sankranthiki Vasthunam, has grossed an impressive $700K in the US box office, with many predicting that it will soon cross the $1 million mark. This impressive collection is a testament to the film's global appeal and its ability to resonate with audiences beyond India's borders.

The US success has also been followed in the case of the film at the Indian box office. Sankranthiki Vasthunam has crossed a whopping 20 crore on its opening day itself, which is an immense achievement. Fans and the industry alike are speaking in awe at one of the biggest openings Tollywood ever had.

What's even more impressive is that Sankranthiki Vasthunam is now a strong contender to become the second biggest Tollywood opener of 2025. The opening day collection of the film is being compared to that of Daaku Maharaaj, which is a testament to its massive appeal and popularity.

Early trends indicate that the film Sankranthiki Vasthunam has connected with audiences, and theatres are filled with audiences eager to watch the film. With positive word of mouth and immense buzz surrounding the film, box office collections can only increase from here in the coming days.

The fans of Venkatesh are thrilled with the success of the film, and the actor's scintillating performance is being touted as one of the best aspects of the film. With Sankranthiki Vasthunam, Venkatesh has proved his box office muscle once again, solidifying his position as one of Tollywood's most bankable stars.

As the movie continues to garner numbers, it will be interesting to see how it performs in the coming days. Will Sankranthiki Vasthunam emerge as one of the biggest hits of 2025? Only time will tell, but for now, it's clear that Venkatesh's latest film is a box office juggernaut that's here to stay.

Also read: PV Sindhu with First National Championship trophy pic goes viral!