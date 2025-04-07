Tusshar Kapoor calls ‘Kapkapiii’, a ‘homecoming’

Mumbai, April 7 (IANS) Actor Tusshar Kapoor, who is reuniting with Shreyas Talpade for the upcoming horror-comedy film ‘Kapkapiii’, has called it a homecoming.

The film was helmed by Sangeeth Sivan, with whom Tusshar worked on ‘Kya Kool Hain Hum’. ‘Kapkapiii’ also stars Sonia Rathee, Siddhi Idnani, Jay Thakkar, Varun Pandey, Dherendra Tiwari, Dinkar Sharma, and Abishek Kumar.

Talking about the film, Tusshar Kapoor said, “‘Kapkapiii’ has a very realistic setting, and the characters are extremely relatable. The horror element revolves around a Ouija board, something that hasn’t been explored much in Hindi cinema. Sangeeth ji gave his actors the freedom to improvise within the framework of the script, which added depth and authenticity to our performances. For me, it was a nostalgic reunion after almost 20 years since ‘Kyaa Kool Hain Hum’, a true homecoming”.

The screenplay is penned by Saurabh Anand and Kumar Priyadarshi, and the film promises to deliver spine-chilling moments wrapped in rib-tickling humour.

Shreyas Talpade shared, “As the name suggests, ‘Kapkapiii’ is about goosebumps, the kind you get just before the fear fully kicks in. It’s one of the best horror comedies by Sangeeth Sivan sir. I miss him dearly. He should’ve been here with us today to witness the release of the film he was so passionate about. He was like a father figure to me, with a terrific sense of filmmaking”.

Producer Jayesh Patel stated, “Sangeeth ji had already given us the completed first cut of the film, so what you’ll see on screen is entirely his vision. And I feel he is always with us, supporting and guiding. After his untimely demise, it became more than just a film, it became a collective promise to finish what he started”.

“‘Kapkapiii’ is not your typical horror-comedy, it’s wild, unfiltered, and rooted in characters that feel hilariously familiar. It plays with fear the way a prankster plays with a flashlight in the dark — never predictable, always a little wicked”, he added.

The film is produced by Jayesh Patel and Umesh Kumar Bansal under the banner of Bravo Entertainment and is presented by Zee Studios. It is set to release on May 23.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.