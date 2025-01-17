School Holidays Extended in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan Due to Cold Wave

The ongoing winter chill in North India has prompted several states to extend school holidays to ensure the safety of students. Cold waves and freezing temperatures have disrupted regular school schedules, with numerous regions across the country facing these extreme conditions. States like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, and Delhi-NCR have announced changes to their school holiday plans.

Uttar Pradesh

Several districts in Uttar Pradesh, including the capital city Lucknow, have extended school holidays due to the cold wave. In Lucknow, schools for students up to Class 8 will remain closed, while online classes will be held for Classes 9 and 11. The Gautam Buddh Nagar district has also ordered schools to remain closed for students of Classes 1 to 8 until January 17, as per instructions from the District Basic Education Officer.

Delhi

In Delhi, schools will follow a hybrid mode of learning for students up to Class IX and XI due to rising pollution levels. This decision comes after the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) 4 to manage the worsening air quality in Delhi-NCR. The order affects all government, government-aided, and private schools under the Directorate of Education (DOE), NDMC, MCD, and the Delhi Cantonment Board.

Rajasthan

In Rajasthan, freezing temperatures and intermittent rainfall have led to school closures in several districts. In Kota, schools for students up to Class 5 will remain closed until January 18. Similarly, schools in Chittorgarh will stay closed for students up to Class 8 until January 17, and in Deeg district, schools will remain closed for students up to Class 8 until January 18.

Bihar

Bihar has also been severely affected by the cold wave, with temperatures dipping sharply. In response, the state has suspended classes for students up to Class 8 until January 18. In Jamui district, both government and private schools have suspended classes for students from Class 1 to Class 5 on the orders of the District Magistrate due to the extreme cold conditions.

Tamil Nadu and Telangana

In southern India, extended school holidays have been announced for other reasons. Tamil Nadu schools and colleges will remain closed until January 20 due to the Pongal festival. Meanwhile, in Telangana, the Board of Intermediate Education has announced a holiday period from January 11 to 16, with classes resuming on January 17.

With the cold wave impacting much of North India and various regions grappling with temperature drops, school authorities are prioritizing student safety and well-being during this period.