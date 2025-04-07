Tourists from Kerala, Gujarat struggle with severe heatwave in Delhi

New Delhi, April 7 (IANS) The soaring temperatures in Delhi are making it difficult for both residents and tourists with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for a heatwave in the city from April 7 to 9, with maximum temperatures expected to reach between 40 and 42 degrees Celsius on April 7 and 8, and around 41 degrees Celsius thereafter.

Despite the oppressive heat, a few tourists continue to visit iconic landmarks like India Gate, although the number of visitors in the afternoon has significantly declined. Those who braved the heat took various measures to protect themselves from the scorching sun - some used umbrellas, while others wore sunglasses, masks, and light clothing.

IANS spoke to few tourists from Kerala and Gujarat where they shared their experiences of coping with the extreme temperatures in Delhi.

Visitors from Kerala noted that while the temperature in their state typically ranges from 35 to 38 degrees Celsius, Delhi’s heat felt far more intense.

"The temperature is very high today. In Kerala, we don’t usually experience temperatures above 35 degrees Celsius. We’re here for seven days to explore Delhi," said Jishan, a tourist from Kerala.

Another tourist from Kerala said: "It’s unbearable. The heat here is quite overwhelming compared to what we’re used to at home."

Deepesh Patel, from Gujarat, stated, "It’s quite hot today. We came to Delhi for sightseeing. Although the temperature in Gujarat is similar, the humidity in Delhi makes it feel hotter."

Smita Patel, another tourist from Gujarat, added: "Visiting India Gate is a wonderful experience. While it’s very hot, it feels slightly less intense here compared to Gujarat."

The heatwave has not only affected tourists but also impacted daily life in the city. The usual hustle and bustle around India Gate has given way to quieter scenes, especially during peak afternoon hours. Despite the discomfort, the determination of tourists to explore Delhi’s rich heritage remains strong.

With the heatwave expected to continue, the IMD has advised people to stay hydrated, avoid direct exposure to sunlight during peak hours, and take necessary precautions to prevent heat-related illnesses.

