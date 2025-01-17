Kangana's Emergency Screening Stopped in Punjab Following SGPC Protests

After facing several delays, Emergency, starring Kangana Ranaut, finally released in theatres on January 17. However, the film has encountered another issue as members of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) have protested against its screening in Punjab. They have called for a ban on the film in the state.

Protests were held outside theatres in cities like Amritsar and Patiala, and visuals from these locations showed heavy police presence to ensure order. Several theatres across the state also canceled the film's screening due to strong opposition from the SGPC. The police have stepped in to maintain peace and prevent any untoward incidents.

In Amritsar, Baljinder Singh Aulakh, the SHO, said that security had been increased following the SGPC’s request to stop the film's screening. He also mentioned that cinema managers confirmed there were no showings of Emergency at their venues, and the police were present to maintain law and order.

The SGPC claims the film portrays Sikhs in a negative light and distorts historical facts, especially regarding the Sikh community and the events of 1984. One protestor explained, “We are against the release of Emergency because it misrepresents the Sikh religion and history. We had raised our concerns earlier, but the government did nothing to stop the film. The Censor Board allowed it, and now we are protesting.”

The protestors warned that they would continue to oppose the film’s release if it was shown, and that the Punjab government would be responsible for any law and order problems, as they had already written to the Chief Minister without receiving a reply.

Despite these protests, Emergency has received positive reviews from the audience, with many praising Kangana Ranaut’s portrayal of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. This film also marks Kangana's directorial debut and features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, and Vishak Nair in supporting roles.