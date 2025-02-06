Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency OTT Release on Netflix Soon

Kangana Ranaut's much-awaited film Emergency, a biographical drama about former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, was released in theaters on January 17, 2025. The film, set during the Indian Emergency, has received mixed to negative reviews from both critics and audiences.

The movie stars Kangana as Indira Gandhi, depicting her leadership during a pivotal time in Indian history. Despite the buzz surrounding its release, Emergency has faced criticism for its uneven storytelling and historical inaccuracies. Many reviewers pointed out that the portrayal of Gandhi was somewhat exaggerated, reducing the complex leader to a caricature. However, the film’s music, known for its lyrical quality, has been well-received.

Exciting news for those who prefer to watch films at home is that Emergency’s OTT rights have been sold to Netflix. Although the release date on the streaming platform is yet to be announced, fans can look forward to watching the film on Netflix in the future.

Emergency began its principal photography in July 2022 and completed it in January 2023. It was initially scheduled for release on September 6, 2024, but delays occurred due to certification issues, pushing the release to January 2025.

While the movie struggled to make an impact at the box office, Emergency remains an important milestone in Kangana’s career as a director, showcasing her bold attempt to tackle a complex and significant moment in Indian history.