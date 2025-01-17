Surjewala downplays infighting in Cong, says no change of K'taka state chief

Belagavi (Karnataka), Jan 17 (IANS) Congress national General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Friday ruled out any change in the state party's leadership, saying that D.K. Shivakuma will continue in the post.

Speaking to reporters at Belagavi Sambra airport, Surjewala said there was no infighting in the state unit and there will be no change of state party President D.K. Shivakumar.

He further clarified that no notice has been issued to the Minister for PWD, Satish Jarkiholi. “I do not know about the issuance of notice to Minister Jarkiholi. I do not know who is spreading false news in this regard. There is no reason to issue notice to any of the ministers or leaders,” he said.

Minister Jarkiholi had demanded the replacement of Shivakumar as the State Congress President.

Surjewala further alleged that the BJP leaders were spreading rumours about internal strife in the Congress party. “Do not believe in the false news sponsored by the BJP,” he told media.

Sources stated that Surjewala is going to hold a meeting with Minister Jarkiholi who is making statements regarding the change of leadership and vehemently demanding the replacement of Dy CM Shivakumar as the State Congress President.

Minister for Home G. Parameshwara, Minister for Cooperation K.N. Rajanna and Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa have also been making statements without any hesitation to the much Dy CM Shivakumar's chagrin.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will complete the two-and-a-half-year term as the CM in November this year. Sources stated that Shivakumar has begun staking his claim for the post of CM. Miffed with this development, CM Siddaramaiah’s camp has started demanding the replacement of Shivakumar as the state party president.

CM Siddaramaiah camp has begun organizing dinner parties of legislators, but Shivakumar has successfully managed to halt them. However, senior ministers Parameshwara and Satish Jarkiholi are demanding that if there is a change of guard, they should be given the chance as they hail from the Dalit community and the state has never seen a Dalit CM to date. Minister M.B. Patil is staking claim asserting that the Lingayat community has to be considered, sources stated.

Karnataka BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra stated on Thursday that is time for Siddaramaiah to resign as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. Vijayendra further stated, “According to my sources, CM Siddaramaiah’s time has come to resign as a CM of Karnataka. I was told that there was an internal understanding between Siddaramaiah and Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar at their high command level. But, Siddaramaiah, desperately wants to continue as the CM of the state. He is not in a mood to give away the post of CM to Shivakumar or any other leader.”

The supporters of CM Siddaramaiah, whether it is Minister K.N. Rajanna or other Ministers, are trying to push Shivakumar out of the post of the State Congress President, Vijayendra stated.

