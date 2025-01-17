Proud Moment for YS Jagan, Bharati as Daughter Varsha Graduates with Distinction from King’s College London

Andhra Pradesh former Chief Minister and YSR Congress President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is currently on a personal visit to London, where he attended the graduation ceremony of his daughter, Varsha Reddy. Varsha graduated with distinction from the prestigious King’s College London, making it a proud moment for the family.

Sharing his joy, Jagan posted a photograph from the trip featuring himself, his wife Bharathi, and their two daughters. Along with the picture, he penned a heartfelt note celebrating Varsha’s academic achievement.

“Congratulations, dear! Graduating from a prestigious institution like King’s College London is a remarkable feat, and passing with distinction makes us even prouder! God bless you, dear!” he wrote on Twitter.

The milestone reflects not just Varsha’s dedication but also the immense pride her family feels.

Jagan, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and leader of the YSR Congress Party, is expected to spend a couple of weeks abroad with his family before returning to India later this month.