Emergency OTT Release on Netflix on March 17

Emergency OTT Release: Kangana Ranaut’s Film Coming to Netflix

Emergency is set to release on OTT soon. Actress and director Kangana Ranaut announced that the film will premiere on Netflix on March 17. She shared the news on her Instagram Stories, simply writing, "17th March releasing on @netflix." The film was originally released in theaters on January 17, 2025, and earned ₹21.65 crore at the box office.

In Emergency, Kangana plays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The movie tells the story of the Emergency period (1975-1977) when Indira Gandhi had declared a nationwide emergency. Besides acting, Kangana also directed the film. The cast includes Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, Milind Soman, and the late Satish Kaushik.

The film faced several challenges before its release. It was delayed due to censorship issues, protests, and legal troubles. In August 2024, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) sent a legal notice to the makers, claiming the film misrepresented Sikh history and had offensive scenes.

Despite these issues, the film tries to present a balanced view of the Emergency. It covers important events, including the Emergency period and the death of Sanjay Gandhi. While Emergency attempts to show a detailed account, it tries to include too much in one film, which affects its impact.

However, the performances stand out. Anupam Kher delivers a strong performance, and Satish Kaushik impresses even with just one line. The film is worth watching for those interested in political dramas and history.