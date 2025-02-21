Arjun Kapoor's Mere Husband Ki Biwi: Movie Review, Rating

The recent Bollywood release, Mere Husband Ki Biwa, was a recipe for a rib-tickling comedy. A man torn between his ex-wife and his new girlfriend, a pinch of humour, and a star-studded cast. But with all the promise that the movie had, it does not make for a well-knit and entertaining watch.

The first part of the film is interesting, and Arjun Kapoor excels as the flawed but lovable husband. Harsh Gujral, as his friend, steals some of the best moments in the film with his flawless comic timing. Arjun and Harsh have great chemistry between them, and their repartee is quite entertaining.

But as the film goes on, it falters. The climax is haphazard and predictable, and the viewer is left feeling flat. Rakul Preet and Bhumi Pednekar, the two female leads, don't quite leave a mark despite their heavy roles. Their characters are paper thin, and their romance with Arjun lacks chemistry.

The Story

The movie presents the narrative of a man being torn between his ex-wife and his new crush. In manoeuvring himself into this sticky dilemma, he finds himself faced with his past as well as whether to choose his current wife-to-be or remain with his other woman.

Performances

Arjun Kapoor: Arjun lights up as the endearing if problematic husband. He imbues the character with a certain appeal and charisma which is difficult to overlook.

Harsh Gujral: Harsh is the actual star of the movie. His flawless comic timing and clever one-liners are some of the movie's highlights.

Rakul Preet: Rakul doesn't impress despite her meaty part. Her character is generic and lacks substance.

Bhumi Pednekar: Bhumi's vampish ex-wife character is set up, but she doesn't bring any depth or complexity to the character.

Analysis

The biggest issue with the film is its depiction of women. The ex-wife is presented as a vamp-like character, and the new love interest comes across as a stereotypical "good girl" figure. The film's effort at discussing marriage, divorce, and relationships is wasted because of its skewed and stereotypical representation of women.

The movie also has a disorganized and predictable climax. The editing is poor, and the pacing is slow. The movie would have been better if it had a tighter edit and a more unified narrative.

Final Verdict

Mere Husband Ki Biwi is an underwhelming film. Although it has a great cast and interesting plot, it runs out of steam because of its convoluted climax and stereotypical treatment of women. But if you like Arjun Kapoor or are fond of retro humour, there may be some bits that will find their way into your heart.

Rating: 3.5/5 stars

