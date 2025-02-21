UGC NET Results: How to Check, Answer Key, Cut-off, Result Validity, and Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the final result and answer key for UGC NET exam that took place last month from January 3rd to 27th. On the official website, the authorities are expected to release the result. The website for candidates to check their result is "https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/". Alongside the result, the final answer key and cut-off marks will also be released. The provisional answer key for the test was released on January 31st, and the last date to raise objectoin was February 3rd, 2025. The UGC NET exam is the gateway to grab the opportunity for several academic positions including Assistant Professor, Lecturers, or Junior Research Fellows (JRF) in Indian Universities and colleges.

UGC NET Result December 2024: Live Updates

The result is still not out on the official website. It was announced earlier that the result would be expected by 21st February. UGC-NET is conducted twice every year (June & December). The National Testing Agency (NTA) is responsible for smooth flow of the test and conducts the exam in 83 subjects across the country.

UGC NET Result December 2024: Marking Scheme

Each question in UGC-NET exam carries two marks. No negative marks for incorrect answers, and the questions that are unanswered, un-attempted, or marked for review will not fetct any marks.

More than 6,49,490 candidates participated in the UGC-NET December 2024 exam, resulting in an overall attendance of 76.5 percent. The exam took place in two shifts across 284 cities.

It is important to note that there will be no re-evaluation or re-checking of the UGC-NET result. The result will be compiled based on the final answer key released. If a question is found to be incorrect, ambiguous, or has multiple answers, only the candidates who attempted the question would be given the credit.

UGC NET Result December 2024: Websites to check result

Along with UGC's official website, candidates can also check their result from NTA's website: nta.ac.in

UGC NET Result December 2024: How to check the result