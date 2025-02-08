Salman Khan, Mrunal Thakur, Sonakshi Sinha, and Other Bollywood Stars Who Rejected Films Over No-Kissing Policy

In Bollywood, on-screen intimacy is often a part of storytelling, but some actors have drawn a firm line against kissing scenes. Whether due to personal beliefs, family concerns, or professional choices, these stars have refused roles that required them to break their no-kissing policy.

Actors Who Refused Films Over No-Kiss Rule

Sonakshi Sinha

Right from the beginning of her career, Sonakshi Sinha made it clear that she wouldn’t be comfortable with on-screen kissing. The actress has consistently refused roles that required her to break this rule.

Salman Khan

Bollywood’s ‘Bhaijaan’ Salman Khan is known for his strict no-kissing policy. Though fans speculated that he broke this rule in Radhe, it was later revealed that the scene with Disha Patani was shot using duct tape, maintaining his long-standing stance.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut, who started her career at a young age, later decided to avoid on-screen kissing scenes. As she grew more experienced in the industry, she became firm about maintaining this boundary.

Shilpa Shetty

Following the controversy surrounding her public interaction with Richard Gere, Shilpa Shetty has consciously maintained a distance from intimate scenes and has turned down roles that required on-screen kissing.

Mrunal Thakur

For Sita Ramam actress Mrunal Thakur, family comes first. She has reportedly rejected films with kissing scenes as her parents were uncomfortable with such portrayals.

Fawad Khan

Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan, who won hearts with Khoobsurat and Kapoor & Sons, has always maintained a no-kissing policy in Bollywood, staying true to his personal beliefs.

Riteish Deshmukh

Riteish Deshmukh has also steered clear of intimate roles. The actor has chosen to work in films that align with his personal and professional preferences, avoiding any on-screen kissing scenes.

Many Bollywood stars have their own principles when it comes to on-screen romance. Whether for personal, cultural, or family reasons, these actors have set clear boundaries, proving that success in the industry doesn’t always require bending one's rules.