Rajasthan School Holidays Extended Till January 11

A severe cold wave has gripped 12 districts of Rajasthan, including Jaipur, and the state government has extended holidays in schools from January 7 to January 11, 2025. However, the teaching staff will report to school regularly from January 7 to January 11, 2025. The state government has taken this decision to protect students from the harsh winter conditions.

In Dausa and Ajmer, a one-day winter holiday was declared on January 7 for students from classes 1 to 8. District Magistrates of both districts ordered the closure of schools on January 7, citing extreme cold weather. Holidays have been extended up to January 9 for all students from classes 1 to 8 in Bharatpur, Dholpur, and Kota. Orders have been issued by the District Magistrate for the closure of schools from January 7 to January 9 due to the intense cold wave.

The Collector of the district of Sri Ganganar, Manju Chaudhary, had declared holidays from 7th January till 11 for students in the classes from class 1 up to 8. This she did by releasing an order after considering the weather conditions to be extreme due to cold. Kotputli-Baharod, Jhunjhunu, Churu, and Bikaner have also extended holidays from January 7 to 11. The District Magistrate of those districts has issued orders for the closure of schools from January 7 to January 11 for this reason of the extreme cold wave.

Chittorgarh has declared a three-day holiday from January 7 to 9. The District Collector of Chittorgarh, Alok Ranjan, issued an order declaring a holiday for students from class 1 to 8, citing the extreme cold weather. Beawar, Bhilwara, and Karauli have declared holidays on January 7 and 8. The District Magistrate of these districts has issued orders to close schools on January 7 and 8, citing the severe cold wave.

The state capital of Jaipur, too, extended holidays for class 1-8 students until January 7 and 8. School closures were also ordered by the District Magistrate of Jaipur on January 7 and 8, because of the intense cold.

The Bharatpur District Magistrate has threatened action against the school management if they go against the holiday order. The Education Department has also empowered the District Collectors to adjust the timings of schools or close them for students till January 11, 2025. This decision to extend holidays has been taken considering the biting winter and ensuring that teaching personnel will not be exempt from reporting to schools.

