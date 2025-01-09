Sankranti 2025: State-Wise Holidays for Makar Sankranti and Pongal announced

Several states across India have declared holidays for Makar Sankranti and Pongal, offering an extended break for many. While North India enjoys a long weekend due to the second Saturday and Sunday falling together, southern states are seeing holidays that last up to a week.

On January 14th, Pongal, Makar Sankranti, and Hazrat Ali’s birthday will be celebrated. In South India, Pongal includes traditional dishes, prayers to the Sun God, and family celebrations. Makar Sankranti is marked by kite flying and feasts across India, while Hazrat Ali’s birthday is observed with prayers and community service.

Holiday List Across States:

North India:

Three to Four-Day Holiday

In North India, the long weekend is extended with the second Saturday on January 11th, and the national holiday on Sunday, January 12th. Many states have declared Makar Sankranti holidays on January 14th.

Telangana:

Five-Day Holiday

The Telangana government has announced Sankranti holidays from January 13th to 17th for schools and offices, extending the weekend with an additional day off on January 13th (Monday).

Tamil Nadu:

Six-Day Holiday

Tamil Nadu has declared a six-day break, from January 14th to 19th, for schools and government offices to mark Pongal, Thiruvalluvar Day, and Uzhavar Thirunal. An extra holiday on January 17th (Saturday) has been added.

A Perfect Long Weekend:

This extended holiday offers a great chance to recharge, whether through a trip, a visit to family, or simply unwinding at home.