January 11 - 14: 4-Day Sankranti Holidays in North India

The upcoming days are set to bring joy and celebration to North India, with a series of holidays lined up from January 11 to January 14. The festivities will kick off on January 11, with Aizawl and Imphal in Northeast India observing a holiday due to Missionary Day/Imoinu Iratpa. Additionally, being the second Saturday, banks and many government offices across the country will remain closed. It is known that many North Indian states commence 4-Day Sankranti Holidays including Second Saturday and Sunday holidays.

January 12 is a Sunday, so this day will also be a state holiday, as people will spend their time enjoying and relaxing. On January 13, festivities will pick up pace as states like Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Jammu and Kashmir are going to celebrate Lohri with great enthusiasm. All government offices, banks, and educational institutions of these states will remain closed.

The grand finale of the holiday season will be on January 14, with the celebration of Makar Sankranti, a significant festival in North India. This day marks the beginning of the sun's journey towards the northern hemisphere and is considered a special festival of Hindus-Punjabis. Many states in North India will observe a holiday on this day, giving people a chance to celebrate with their loved ones.

The 4-day holiday period is sure to become a bonanza for tourism and local business as a result of people making it an opportunity to get out of town and experience different regions. Festivals like Lohri and Makar Sankranti will help bring people together in unity and observation of their cultural heritage.

Preparation towards the events in the days before is well evident, including baking traditional sweets and decorations by almost everybody. Joy in the atmosphere along with exuberance depicts happiness as these festivities are keenly awaited moments spent with relatives.

The state governments have ensured making all such preparatory tasks to performed this festival efficiently. Security guards along with regular members have also increased in streets so that security conditions are seen perfectly. On highways, different alternatives have also been worked out.

