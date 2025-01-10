Game Changer's NaaNaa Hyraanaa Song Temporarily Removed, Set to add on January 14th

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's highly anticipated pan-Indian drama, Game Changer, hit theatres on Friday. Directed by the renowned Shankar, the film has already stirred excitement among fans. However, viewers will have to wait a few more days to experience the song "NaaNaa Hyraanaa" on the big screen, as it has been temporarily removed due to technical difficulties.

The announcement was made via the film's official social media accounts. "Everyone's favourite, #NaanaaHyraanaa | #Lyraanaa | #JaanaHairaanSa from #GameChanger has been edited out due to technical challenges encountered during the processing of infrared images in the initial prints," read a post on the film's official X account.

The Game Changer team reassured fans that the issue would be resolved shortly. "Rest assured, we are diligently working towards adding the song back in the missing content, which will be available starting January 14th. Can't wait for you all to vibe with Global Star @AlwaysRamCharan & @advani_kiara in theatres with @shankarshanmugh sir's mark visuals and @MusicThaman's blockbuster melody of the year!" the post added.

"NaaNaa Hyraanaa" (known as "Jaana Hairaan Sa" in Hindi) is a romantic melody shot in New Zealand and is notable for being the first Indian song filmed using an infrared camera. Sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Karthik, the song has already captivated audiences with its soothing music, background score, and rhythm. The lyrics were penned by Saraswatiputra Ramajogayya Sastry, with choreography by Bosco Martis.

Written by Karthik Subbaraj, Game Changer is a political thriller featuring an ensemble cast that includes Anjali, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Jayaram, Naveen Chandra, and Prakash Raj. The film has already generated significant buzz among cinephiles and received positive feedback during early morning screenings.

The film's soundtrack comprises four songs: "Jagarandi," "Raa Macha Macha," "NaaNaa Hyraanaa," and "Dhop." Reports indicate that the music budget for Game Changer is an impressive ₹75 crore, reflecting the film's high production values and ambitious scope.

