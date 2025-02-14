RC16 Update: Ram Charan to Shed 10 Kilos for Sports Drama?

Ever since the disaster of Game Changer, Global Star Ram Charan is taking great care to shape his next project which is being directed by Uppena fame Buchi Babu Sana. The movie’s rumored title, “Power Cricket” is doing the rounds on social media as fans argue whether the name is powerful enough for a Ram Charan movie.

However, there is another update that will thrill fans even more. As the movie is reportedly based on Kusthi and Cricket, Ram Charan might be seen in two avatars and now the star actor is all set to lose 10 kilos of weight to portray a role that comes in the flashback portions of the movie.

If reports are to be believed, #RC16’s soul is in the flashback and it seems like Ram Charan is willing to go to any lengths to nail this role to perfection. Right from the announcement, the movie has a positive buzz as industry circles were spell-bounded after hearing Buchi Babu’s script.

But, the trauma of Game Changer will haunt Ram Charan for sure. The movie, directed by Shankar, also made a similar promise to fans before its release. Just months before its release, Charan’s portrayal as Appanna was hyped to be the heart of the film, and while the same held, Shankar’s lack of audience understanding cost the film big time.

So, how will Buchi Babu Sana execute these flashback scenes in RC16 turn-key as Ram Charan and Mega fans expect nothing short of a blockbuster from this combination to heal the wounds of Game Changer?

