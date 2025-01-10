‘Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama’ trailer filled with breathtaking visuals, epic battles

Mumbai, Jan 10 (IANS) The makers of “Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama" unveiled the trailer on Friday and the retelling of the epic story, is a visual masterpiece as it is filled with breathtaking visuals, epic battles.

Conceived by Yugo Sako & Directed by Koichi Sasaki and Ram Mohan, the film is a rare Indo-Japanese collaboration that involved over 450 artists using nearly 100,000 hand-drawn cells. It blends Japanese artistic finesse with India’s tradition of storytelling.

The trailer “Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama”, based on Valmiki’s Ramayana,showcases breathtaking visuals and epic battle sequences, transporting viewers to Ayodhya, the birthplace of Prince Rama; Mithila, where he weds Sita.

The forest of Panchavati, where Prince Rama spent his exile with Sita and Lakshman and Lanka, the battleground of the legendary clash between Lord Rama and King Ravana, all brought to life in beautifully rendered Japanese anime style.

Filmmaker Shri V. Vijayendra Prasad, said: “Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama resonates across cultures and continents because it speaks of eternal values—dharma, courage, and love. From Valmiki’s epic to adaptations like Tulsidas’s Ramcharitmanas and Kamban’s Ramavataram , this story has inspired millions.”

“It is a privilege to help bring this iconic film back to life for today’s generation, who will experience it like never before.”

"This film is a tribute to one of the greatest stories ever told," said Moksha Modgill, CEO of Geek Pictures India, in an official statement.

Modgill added: "For so many of us in India, the film has been a memorable part of our childhood, and bringing it to cinemas now for a theatrical release is a beautiful revival of a cult favourite. I'm excited for the new generation to experience this film together with families and children on January 24th!"

Arjun Aggarwal, Producer, shared, "Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama is more than a cinematic experience—it is a celebration of Indian heritage. As someone who grew up watching this film, it shaped my love for storytelling and Indian culture.

“Today, I am proud to be part of its revival. This film transcends age, geography, and generations, and I cannot wait for audiences to rediscover its magic in theaters.”

The film is set to release in 4k for the first time in theaters across India on January 24, 2025 and will be theatrically distributed in the country by Geek Pictures India, AA Films and Excel Entertainment.

