Ram Charan’s Camp Responds to Thaman Unfollow Controversy

Recently, rumors surfaced online suggesting that Global Star Ram Charan unfollowed music composer Thaman on Instagram after the latter’s comments on the music of their film Game Changer. However, a team member from the RRR star’s camp has now clarified that Ram Charan never followed Thaman in the first place. The actor is known to follow only a select few on social media, primarily family members, making the unfollowing claims baseless.

Thaman’s Statement on Game Changer Songs

Thaman, in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, shared his perspective on why the songs from Game Changer failed to gain significant traction. He pointed out that the absence of a viral hook step in the choreography played a crucial role. While he emphasized his ability to create catchy melodies, he suggested that the success of a song also depends on how well the actor and choreographer execute the hook step. This statement was interpreted by many as indirect criticism of Ram Charan and the film’s choreographer, sparking online debates.

Interestingly, before the film’s release, Thaman had praised the choreography, stating on Indian Idol Telugu that the visuals looked spectacular and that Prabhu Deva’s choreography was exceptional.

Game Changer’s Box Office and Reception

Despite high expectations, Game Changer, directed by Shankar, failed to impress audiences and received mixed reviews. Critics and viewers alike pointed out issues with the storyline and execution.

Adding to the controversy, the makers initially claimed a massive opening day collection of Rs 186 crore worldwide. However, trade analysts later disputed these numbers, suggesting that the figures were exaggerated. This inflation of box office numbers led to questions about the film’s credibility.

Ram Charan’s Next Project: RC16

Moving past Game Changer, Ram Charan has now shifted his focus to his next project, tentatively titled RC16. The film is being directed by Buchi Babu Sana, best known for his work in Uppena. Fans are eagerly awaiting more updates on this much-anticipated venture.