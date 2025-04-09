Holiday in Mizoram on April 14 for Ambedkar Jayanti: Schools, Offices, Colleges To Be Shut Down

The Mizoram Government has declared 14th April 2025 (Monday) as a public holiday to celebrate Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s birth anniversary. This holiday, announced under the Negotiable Instrument Act, 1881, will result in the closure of all government offices, public undertakings, educational institutions, and banking institutions across the state. The Central Government has also declared a holiday for all its government institutions. This decision honors Dr. Ambedkar’s significant contributions to the Indian Constitution, and all public services will remain suspended on that day.