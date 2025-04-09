Kharge pays tribute to Gujarat’s legacy in nation-building, Gandhi and Sardar Patel’s vision

Ahmedabad, April 9 (IANS) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday paid tributes to Gujarat’s legacy in nation-building, Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel’s vision.

In his address at the AICC Session 2025 here, Kharge said Ahmedabad, a city with a history spanning over 600 years, is nothing short of a pilgrimage site for the Congress party.

The AICC event has been dedicated to two historic milestones -- the centenary of Mahatma Gandhi becoming Congress President and the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. “In the making of the Congress, Gujarat has played an invaluable role,” Kharge said.

“Three great sons of this land -- Dadabhai Naoroji, Mahatma Gandhi, and Sardar Patel -- not only led our party but also illuminated its name across the world,” he said.

Remembering Sardar Patel's towering contribution in uniting India's princely states, Kharge said the entire nation will celebrate his 150th birth anniversary on October 31 this year. “He created a united India. We owe him a debt of gratitude.”

He also highlighted how Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was elected Congress President in 1938 right here in Gujarat and how the state influenced even Dr B.R. Ambedkar, the chairman of the Constitution Drafting Committee.

Calling Ahmedabad a land of inspiration, Kharge recalled the historic Dandi March initiated by Mahatma Gandhi on March 12, 1930, with just 79 satyagrahis. “That salt march shook the very foundation of British rule. In 2005, under Sonia Gandhi’s leadership, the Congress retraced this journey, reigniting the spirit of youth.”

Kharge spoke about how, under Gandhi’s leadership, the Congress became the voice of villages, farmers, labourers, and the poor. “Gandhiji believed in Antyodaya -- uplifting the last person in the queue,” he said.

He cited Gandhi’s powerful message from June 15, 1946: “Be it Hindu, Muslim or anyone else -- Congress sees everyone as equal. It is Congress’ duty to lift the weak and bring them to equal footing. No one should live on the mountaintop or be left in the abyss.”

Referring to Gandhi’s 1947 AICC speech, Kharge reminded the youth of his stand against communalism: “Congress is the servant of the whole nation and all communities. The antidote to communal institutions and their poisonous ideologies is to build a strong public opinion that renders them ineffective.”

