Suchitra Krishnamoorthi reveals why she now 'feels awkward' to talk about Shah Rukh Khan

Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) Actress-singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi has opened up about her experience working with Shah Rukh Khan on their iconic film “Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa.”

When asked about SRK’s off-screen persona and any behind-the-scenes stories, Suchitra admitted that discussing him now feels a bit awkward. She also revealed that, after all these years, she’s not in touch with the superstar anymore, making it feel even stranger to revisit those memories.

Suchitra told IANS, “I’ve spoken about him so many times that it now feels a bit awkward to talk about him, especially since the film was so long ago. Honestly, I’m not in touch with him these days, so it feels odd. But yes, I think he’s a man of immense intelligence, and what he has achieved is extraordinary. You can truly appreciate the depth of his intellect and strength. I deeply admire that.”

Furthermore, Suchitra spoke about the inspiration behind launching her podcast. She revealed that the idea had been on her mind for some time, but it took a while for her to find the right direction. “I’d wanted to do a podcast for a while but struggled to choose a subject. I kept wondering, should I do this or not? I can’t create trending reels or viral jokes, so I decided to talk about something I have knowledge of, some authority over, and, most importantly, something I’m genuinely passionate about. I knew I was choosing a niche subject, but I wanted to create content that I believe holds value. The topics I cover are vast and varied. I know it’s a slow burn, but I hope those interested in infotainment—facts, knowledge, and insight—will tune into my show. It’s called The Music Stories on The Suchitra Krishnamurthy Show channel.”

The singer also spoke candidly about her daughter Kaveri making her debut in the industry. When asked how she felt about her daughter’s entry into the world of entertainment, Suchitra reflected on her own journey. “When I debuted, I felt no pressure. Things just happened one after another, and I kept going. I’m always grateful—and maybe even a bit surprised—at how much success I’ve had, especially since I spent nearly two decades out of the limelight. People still remember what I’ve done, and I’m thankful for that.”

Suchitra added, “But yes, I do feel pressure for Kaveri—not for success, but because I want her to be happy. I want her to give it her best shot and have the support she needs. When I started, I had no mentors or industry connections—I made my own way through auditions and hard work. Her journey will be different, but it’s still going to be challenging. I just want to be there for her in every possible way.”

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi is a well-known Indian actress, model, and singer, celebrated for her contributions to Hindi cinema, South Indian films, and television. She gained widespread recognition for her breakthrough role in the critically acclaimed and commercially successful film “Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa,” where she starred alongside the iconic Shah Rukh Khan.

In her personal life, Suchitra was married to filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, but the couple later divorced. They share a daughter, Kaveri Kapur, who is also making her debut in the entertainment world.

