In a decision that may be of concern to many travelling individuals, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation has announced a 1.5% increase in ticket prices for some RTC buses. The new fares will be implemented on January 10, 11, 12, 19, and 20, as the Sankranti festival is being celebrated during these days.

The TGSRTC has cited rising operational costs as the main reason for the hike in prices. However, it also announced some measures for the smooth travel of passengers during the festive season. The corporation announced running 6,432 special buses to meet the additional demand along with providing other amenities such as pandals, shamianas, and mobile toilets at crowded bus stations.

The electric buses operated by TGSRTC will also emerge from the districts of Karim, Nizamabad, and Warangal to Hyderabad. For those who often travel by buses, the corporation has reminded that their free services are available for women also in some of its bus services at Palle Velu, Express, City Ordinary, and Metro Express buses, which are Molybdenum schemes introduced by the Telangana government.

With the increase in ticket prices and special arrangements, the travelling public will see a mix of increased prices and better services on the day of Sankranti.

Telangana banks will be closed on January 14 as a holiday on Sankranti, in addition to the usual holidays on January 11, 12, 19, 25, and 26. All these special arrangements are made, so passengers can look forward to a hassle-free journey during the Sankranti festival. TGSRTC's efforts will significantly boost the convenience of travelling during the festive season.

Also read: Sankranti Holidays: TGSRTC Gives Shock, RTC Buses Too Hikes Ticket Prices