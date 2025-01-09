Mahesh Babu, Rajamouli’s Film Begins Silently? Fans Speculate

Superstar Mahesh Babu's collaboration with the acclaimed director S.S. Rajamouli has been one of the most anticipated projects in Tollywood. The film, tentatively titled SSMB29, has been progressing quietly, maintaining Rajamouli's signature style of discreetly initiating projects. The puja ceremony for the film was conducted in a low-key manner, adding to the intrigue and excitement among fans.

Mahesh Babu's fans are abuzz with curiosity, eager for updates about the film. Adding to the anticipation, the actor has undergone a significant makeover for this project, raising expectations for his new look and role under Rajamouli's direction.

Recently, social media was ablaze with speculation after Mahesh Babu was spotted at a shoot on Wednesday. Fans were quick to assume that the silent shoot was for the much-awaited SSMB29. However, it was later clarified that the shoot in question was not related to Rajamouli's film. Instead, Mahesh Babu was filming a commercial for True Zone Solar, a brand for which he serves as an ambassador.

The commercial shoot also featured actress Tamannaah, popularly known as the "Milky Beauty." The duo, who had previously worked together on another advertisement, reunited for this solar ad, drawing significant attention from fans and the media.

While the excitement around SSMB29 continues to build, fans can look forward to seeing Mahesh Babu and Tamannaah in the upcoming commercial for True Zone Solar, a testament to their on-screen chemistry and star power. As for SSMB29, the anticipation remains high, with fans eagerly awaiting more details from the dynamic Mahesh Babu-Rajamouli duo.

