Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma Break Up After Months of Dating!

Actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, once a much-adored couple, have reportedly parted ways. The duo, who had been setting relationship goals since they began dating, were even rumored to be planning a wedding. However, sources close to them reveal that their romantic chapter ended weeks ago.

Despite their breakup, Tamannaah and Vijay continue to hold mutual respect and admiration for each other. A source confirmed, "They parted ways weeks ago as a couple but remain good friends. Both are focused on their respective careers and continue to support each other."

Their relationship first became public during the release of Lust Stories 2 in 2023, their first project together. Vijay Varma had previously shared that while they were not actively hiding their bond, they valued their privacy. He mentioned having thousands of pictures together but preferred keeping those moments personal rather than constantly dodging public attention.

During an interview on Shubhankar Mishra’s YouTube channel, Vijay emphasized that relationships should never feel restrictive. The former couple had agreed that there was no need to conceal their love if they truly enjoyed each other’s company. Addressing the public’s fascination with personal lives, the Jaane Jaan actor humorously remarked that everyone carries an inner gossip-loving relative eager to discuss relationships. However, he remained confident that his work continued to receive the recognition it deserved despite the buzz around his personal life.

Tamannaah Bhatia, too, had spoken about her connection with Vijay in an interview with Film Companion, highlighting that their bond formed naturally. She appreciated his openness, which allowed her to be equally vulnerable. As someone who has always prioritized her career, the Stree 2 actress found comfort in a relationship where she didn’t feel the need to be guarded. She described Vijay as her source of happiness, cherishing their lighthearted moments together.

While their love story has come to an end, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s mutual admiration and friendship remain intact as they move forward in their professional and personal journeys.