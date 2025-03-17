Baahubali Completes 10 Years This July 10: Re-Releasing as Gift to Prabhas and Rajamouli Fans

SS Rajamouli's epic action entertainer Bahubali has put Telugu cinema's name on the Indian map. Not only did Tollywood increase its scale, but its heroes are now dominating the pan-Indian market, enjoying a massive fan base up North, all thanks to the maverick filmmaker.

Over the past couple of years, the re-release fever has gripped the Telugu movie market, and fans are thronging to theaters to watch their favorite stars' movies and relive those memories again. The most recent re-release that has truly gripped the Telugu fans is Seetamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu.

Starring Venkatesh and Mahesh Babu, the movie has amassed a cult fan base over the years, and now its re-release has also gotten audiences buzzing with excitement. The collections also show the same, and cashing in on this demand for re-releases, Bahubali producer Shobhu Yarlagadda announced delightful news for fans.

In celebration of 10 years of Bahubali: The Beginning, Shobu teased that he is planning to re-release his epic hit on July 10th, the same date as its original release. It will be a celebration not just for Prabhas fans but also for lovers of Telugu cinema, as every single one of them embraces the Bahubali series with heartfelt pride.