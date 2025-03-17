MP budget session: Congress stages walkout over Mandla encounter case

Bhopal, March 17 (IANS) The main opposition party, Congress, staged a walkout in protest against what they claim was a fabricated "Maoist" encounter in Mandla on March 9.

The Congress members demanded a thorough investigation into the incident, but their calls were met with resistance. Amid slogans and the alleged inaction, the legislators of Congress staged a walkout in the Assembly on Monday.

The member of the Assembly, Omkar Singh Markam of Congress, expressed his dissatisfaction, accusing the government of evading accountability.

He criticised Assembly Speaker Narendra Tomar for rejecting their demands and described the BJP government's stance as authoritarian. In solidarity, Congress lawmakers boycotted the Assembly proceedings.

Meanwhile, Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya introduced the Madhya Pradesh Nagar and Gram Nivesh Amendment Bill, steering the Assembly's focus toward legislative matters.

Discussions on the state budget followed shortly after.

Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath also made his presence felt in the Assembly.

Addressing recent incidents, including the murder of an Assistant Sub-Inspector in Mauganj and a lawyer-police altercation in Indore, he voiced serious concerns about governance in the state.

"Madhya Pradesh has become a hub of lawlessness and corruption," he remarked, highlighting the national attention the state has drawn for these issues.

The controversy over the alleged Maoist encounter in Mandla on March 9 continues to escalate. The deceased's family, along with the Congress and the Gondwana Ganatantra Party, have raised serious questions about the incident.

Congress state president Jitu Patwari took to social media, urging the state government to launch a comprehensive probe.

Kamlesh Tekam, state president of the Gondwana Ganatantra Party, announced plans to file a writ petition in the High Court and warned of a protest movement starting March 25 if no action is taken.

Congress MLA Narayan Patta visited Lasare Tola in Khatia, the village of the deceased, and called for a judicial inquiry after speaking with the locals.

Visro Bai, the widow of Hiran Singh -- the man killed in the encounter -- revealed that her husband had been struggling with mental health issues. She stated that he had left home with only an axe and a water bottle and was reportedly caught in the crossfire between the police and Maoists. She has demanded a job for her children and compensation of Rs 50 lakh from the authorities.

