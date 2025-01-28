Rajamouli - No Mobile Phones on SSMB29 Sets: Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Begin Shoot

SSMB29, the much-anticipated Telugu film starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra, is shaping up to be a cinematic spectacle. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the visionary filmmaker behind blockbusters like Baahubali and RRR, this globe-trotting adventure is already generating immense buzz among fans and industry insiders alike.

However, the makers of the film are leaving no stone unturned to keep the details of this mega project under wraps. According to a report by Times Now, SS Rajamouli has implemented stringent measures to prevent leaks, ensuring that the film’s secrets remain intact until its release.

Strict Secrecy Measures: NDAs and Phone Bans

To protect the film’s content, Rajamouli has reportedly asked everyone involved in the project to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA). This legal agreement strictly prohibits the sharing of any details related to the film, with financial penalties in place for anyone who violates it.

Additionally, the production team has enforced a strict no-phone policy on the sets. Even lead actors Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra are not allowed to carry mobile phones during shooting. This step is aimed at preventing the leakage of behind-the-scenes images, videos, or any other information that could surface online.

Shooting Updates: Hyderabad and Beyond

The shooting of SSMB29 is currently underway at the Aluminium Factory on the outskirts of Hyderabad. In a recent Instagram post, SS Rajamouli hinted at the commencement of an extensive shooting schedule. The post featured a passport in his hand, with the image of a lion behind bars in the background, fueling fan speculation about the movie’s high-octane action sequences.

Adding to the excitement, Priyanka Chopra recently arrived in Hyderabad from Toronto to join the shoot. Fans are thrilled to see the global icon share screen space with Mahesh Babu in what promises to be an unforgettable cinematic experience.

