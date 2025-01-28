Telangana High Court Bans Late-Night Movie Screenings for Children Under 16

Hyderabad: In a significant ruling, the Telangana High Court has issued a directive banning children under the age of 16 from watching movies in theaters and multiplexes after 11 PM. The decision comes after consultations with child psychologists and other concerned parties, who highlighted the potential risks to children's well-being.

Justice B. Vijayasen Reddy’s bench, while hearing petitions related to rising movie ticket prices and the approval of special shows, emphasized the importance of safeguarding children’s physical and mental health. The court stated that exposure to late-night movie screenings—particularly past midnight or in the early hours—could have detrimental effects on children.

The court also recommended that the state government regulate children's entry into theaters, permitting them only during daytime hours, from 11 AM until 11 PM.

In response to concerns raised by the petitioner’s lawyer, who argued that late-night film screenings could negatively impact children's health, the court carefully considered the potential harm before issuing the ruling.