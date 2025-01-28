U19 WC: Bangladesh end campaign with dominating 10-wicket win over Windies

Kuala Lumpur, Jan 28 (IANS) Bangladesh have signed off from the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 with a comfortable 10-wicket victory over West Indies at Bayeumas Oval on Tuesday.

Rain delayed the start of the match and reduced the contest to 13 overs each, and a strong bowling display left Bangladesh just 55 to win. Nishita Akter Nishi and Anisa Akter Soba both impressed with the ball, taking five wickets between them to consistently stymie any West Indies momentum.

And openers Fahomida Choya and Juairiya Ferdous made no mistake in their run chase, reaching the required total in just under nine overs to seal their side’s third victory of the tournament.

It was not enough, however, to secure progression to the semifinals ahead of India and Australia from Super Six Group 1.

Some miserly Bangladesh bowling ensured the West Indies were limited to a slow start to their innings, with just 12 runs coming from their four-over powerplay.

Nishita Akter Nishi also made an early breakthrough, tempting captain Samara Ramnath into a shot that found the hands of Habiba Pinky at long-on to dismiss the opener for zero.

Nishita struck again in her next over to take the wicket of Asabi Callendar, who also found a fielder in the deep to depart for 12. The spinner then found some turn to bowl Jahzara Claxton first ball to leave West Indies reeling at 16 for three.

Naijanni Cumberbatch and Brianna Harricharan looked to steady the ship but their fledgling partnership was prematurely ended by Anisa Akter Soba’s first ball of the innings, with the wrist spinner bowling Harricharan for three.

Cumberbatch continued to anchor her side, making 13 until she found the hands of Nishita in the deep for Jannatul Maoua’s first wicket of the match.

Anisa then bowled Abigail Bryce out for two to earn her second wicket of the match and reduce West Indies to 42 for six. Amrita Ramtahal dug in to top score with 16 as the West Indies set Bangladesh a target of 55 to win.

Bangladesh started their chase brightly, capitalising on some loose fielding to take 11 from the opening over.

Openers Fahomida Choya and Juairiya Ferdous then both found the boundary in the next two overs, as Bangladesh quickly hunted down the required total.

Some disciplined line and length slowed the run rate, but the West Indies could not find a breakthrough.

The partnership reached 50 in the ninth over, and Juairiya sealed victory in style, finding the boundary once more as Bangladesh earned a comfortable victory.

Brief scores: West Indies 54 for six in 13 overs (Amrita Ramtahal 16, Naijanni Cumberbatch 13; Nishita Akter Nishi 3-11, Anisa Akter Soba 2-13) lost to Bangladesh 55/0 in 8.5 overs (Juairiya Ferdous 25, Fahomida Chpoya 14; Naijanni Cumberbatch 0-4, Aaliyah Weekes 0-7) by 10 wickets.

