Pushpa 2 Hindi OTT Release Delayed: Allu Arjun's Fans Disappointed

The Pushpa 2 OTT release is here, but with a surprise twist that left fans questioning. The reloaded version of the film, along with an additional 23 minutes of new footage, will be streamed in the coming days. Netflix announced, and there seems to be curiosity among fans with the announcement, particularly regarding the Hindi language release of the film.

Pushpa 2, the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, has been a huge success, breaking all records and becoming the highest-grossing Indian film ever. The film's success can be attributed to its engaging storyline, impressive performances, and outstanding direction. Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprised their roles in the sequel, which has been praised by audiences and critics alike.

While Netflix has confirmed that the reloaded version of Pushpa 2 will be available on their platform in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages, the streaming giant has not revealed the release date or any information about the Hindi language release. This has led to speculation among fans, with some believing that the Hindi version might be released on a different streaming platform altogether.

It seems like everyone has been eagerly awaiting the OTT release of Pushpa 2. Any updates have garnered excited reactions from the fans. However, the film's makers had already announced its third instalment a few months back by hinting in the end credit scene of Pushpa 2. After having been so well received by both parties, people will eagerly wait for the third.

