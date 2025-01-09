Pongal 2025 Movies: Which Has More Buzz?

With Sankranti season on its doorstep, the eagerly awaiting film fans have already looked forward to seeing the most popular movies released- Game Changer, Daaku Maharaaj, and Sankranthiki Vasthunam. This festival is just three days ahead. However, let's check out which movie was more promising compared to others regarding its trailer response among its audience and critics.

Releasing on January 10, 2025, Game Changer is making waves with extravagant production values and Shankar's trademark blend of social messaging and commercial elements. Though the trailer did not say anything new, fans of his previous blockbusters are eagerly looking forward to seeing the film.

In contrast, Daaku Maharaaj, slated to be released on January 12, 2025, is in all likelihood set to create tremendous hype among Nandamuri Balakrishna fans. Its trailer had all the hallmarks of promising mass entertainment and scintillating action heroism and glamour.

Last but not least, Sankranthiki Vasthunam, released on January 14, 2025, has stuck to the tried-and-tested formula of Venkatesh and Anil Ravipudi, blending family drama with comedic elements. While the trailer hasn't offered anything groundbreaking, fans of the actor-director duo are excited to see what they have in store.

Analyzing the trailers of these three films, one can say that all three directors have played safe for commercial gains and not innovativeness. Still, Game Changer has some edge over others because of the rich production values and Shankar's signature style, which generated much excitement and buzz among fans and critics alike.

Also read: Game Changer: Telangana Govt Cancels 1 am Shows, New Show Timings