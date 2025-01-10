OSSTET 2024 Admit Card Released: Download now!

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, has recently released the OSSTET Admit Card 2024. Candidates can now download the admit card on the official website after they register for the test. In this article, we will provide step-by-step procedures to download the admit card. Also, find important information related to the pattern of the examination, syllabus, and essential dates.

Steps to Download OSSTET Admit Card 2024

You can download your OSSTET Admit Card 2024 easily. Just follow these steps:

Go to the Official Website: Visit the official website of the Board of Secondary Education.

Click on the Admit Card Link: On the homepage, click on the link that reads "Download Admitcard of OSSTET-2024".

Enter Your Mobile Number: Now, enter your mobile number on the newly opened page.

Login and Download: Now click the login button; then your OSSTET Admit Card 2024 will display on the screen.

Verify: Now, cross-check all details that are present on the hall ticket like your name, roll number, examination centre, and exam timing. Only after all of them are verified, download your admit card.

Take a Printout: Take a printout of the admit card for exam day. Keep multiple copies of the admit card, in case you lose one.

OSSTET Exam Pattern 2024

The OSSTET exam comprises two papers: Paper I and Paper II. Each paper will be conducted for 2 hours and 30 minutes, and all questions are Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) having four options from which only one is correct.

Paper-I is for candidates holding the requisite academic qualification and training eligibility for Category-I.

Paper II is for those qualified under Category II.

OSSTET Syllabus 2024

The OSSTET syllabus is designed to test the candidate's knowledge and skills in their respective subjects. The syllabus includes topics such as child development, pedagogy, school management, and evaluation.

Important Dates

Here are the important dates you need to keep in mind:

OSSTET Exam Date 2024: January 17, 2025

Admit Card Release Date: January 9, 2025

Tips for Exam Day

Here are some tips to help you prepare for exam day:

Reach the exam centre at least 30 minutes before the start of the exam.

Bring all necessary documents. Your admit card, ID proof, and photocopies of your certificates will be a few of the requirements.

Maintain calm and composure in the exam hall. Read each question carefully and attempt to answer the questions to the best of your abilities.

First comes downloading your OSSTET Admit Card 2024 for you to sit in the exam. The steps as discussed above have to be followed with multiple copies of the admit card. Now, with the help of good preparation and positive thinking, crack OSSTET, and take that initial step to a successful teaching career. Good luck!

