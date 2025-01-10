Telangana Intermediate colleges reopen on January 17

Telangana Board of Intermediate Education, BIE has declared that all the Intermediate colleges in the state will reopen on Friday, 17 January, after a six-day holiday. Colleges will be closed from Saturday, 11 January, to Thursday, 16 January, on account of Makar Sankranti celebrations.

The holiday has been declared for all junior colleges, including government, private, aided, unaided, residential, social welfare, tribal welfare, model schools, BC welfare institutions, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, and composite degree colleges offering the two-year Intermediate course.

The BIE has made it a point to let all the colleges follow the holiday calendar and reopen on January 17. Students and staff will be free to celebrate Makar Sankranti with their families and friends during the break. The holiday will bring much cheer to the students, who are busy with all their academic schedules.

Makar Sankranti is the biggest festival of Telangana because it is that festival that commemorates the start of the sun going towards the north hemisphere. Throughout the state, this festival will be celebrated very vibrantly and holidays on the event will be provided to the students and staff of the institute also to enjoy them.

On holidays, students can participate in kite flying, taking dips in rivers, and distributing sweets. The festival marks the beginning of the harvest season, and the students can be enlightened about the significance of agriculture and the role played by farmers in the economy of the state.

The BIE has also advised colleges to avoid holidays during which the students are bound to lose a part of their schedule. The BIE has requested the colleges to plan their schedule and ensure that students complete their syllabus within the scheduled time.

