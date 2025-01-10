Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue kicks off, youth can pitch their ‘vision’ directly to PM Modi

New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANS) The Department of Youth Affairs, under the leadership of Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Mansukh Mandaviya kicked off the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue at Bharat Mandapam on Friday and is set to see an exciting array of activities over the next three days.

The event aims to provide a unique platform for the youth to present innovative solutions for Viksit Bharat.

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya took to X to inform that the event will facilitate bright and talented youths from across the nation to present their visionary ideas for a Viksit Bharat to PM Modi.

A total of 3,000 dynamic and motivated youths have been selected to participate in the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue, following a merit-based, multi-level selection process designed to identify and showcase the most promising voices from across the nation.

The selected 3,000 participants include 1,500 from the Viksit Bharat Track, representing the top 500 teams from State Championships; 1,000 from the Traditional Track, chosen through state-level youth festivals and cultural programmes and exhibitions on the themes of innovation in Science & Technology by young innovators; and 500 Pathbreakers, invited for their groundbreaking contributions across ten thematic tracks.

The participants are set to showcase their innovative ideas at Bharat Mandapam, marking a historic convergence of youth leadership and a vision for Viksit Bharat.

On Friday, a variety of competitions in painting, story writing, music, dance, declamation, and poetry will allow participants to express their vision for a developed India. Later in the evening, a dinner will be hosted by Union Ministers and Members of Parliament. This opportunity will enable participants to interact directly with policymakers while bridging the gap between the aspirations of youth and governmental actions.

On Day 2, the event will commence with the inaugural session led by Union Minister of Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya and Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse along with the other dignitaries from the Ministry.

Participants will be taken to 10 designated venues where deliberations will be conducted on 10 identified themes and will see the participation of mentors and domain area experts, including S. Somnath, Pawan Goenka, Amitabh Kant, Sachin Bansal, Ronnie Screwvala, Anand Kumar, Ritesh Aggarwal, Bhaichung Bhutia, Chavvi Rajawat, Kalpana Saroj, and others.

A Viksit Bharat Exhibition will be displayed showcasing youth-focused initiatives from the State and Central Ministries. It will offer interactive experiences to engage participants with opportunities in education, skill development, entrepreneurship, and culture.

January 12, celebrated as National Youth Day to honour the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda will prove to be a defining moment for every participant. This day will feature the most highly anticipated segment of the event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a specially curated Coffee Table Book which will be a compilation of the best essays from each of the ten identified themes. PM Modi will also launch the Youth Anthem, a powerful musical piece created to inspire and unite the youth of India under a common vision of national progress and development.

The grand plenary session, led by the Prime Minister will form the centrepiece of concluding day. He will address the gathering and will motivate the youth gathered to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat.

