Tamil Nadu: Holidays for Schools in 10 Districts, Heavy Rain Alert Issued

An alert from the Regional Meteorological Centre has prompted the Collector, Nagapattinam District, to declare a holiday for all schools in the district due to the forecast of heavy rainfall in the 10 districts. The districts affected include Thiruvarur, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai, Sivaganga, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, and Kanyakumari.

Tamil Nadu received 276 mm of rainfall during the Northeast Monsoon from 1st October to 15th November. In the northeast monsoon, Coimbatore received the highest, 418 mm, which is over the normal figure by 67% whereas the heavy rainfall marked a sharp drop in electricity consumption.

However, the state health department raised a concern about rising cases of viral diseases. The Tamil Nadu Public Health Department has appealed to the public especially children who are vulnerable to infections.

