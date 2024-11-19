November 21 - 23: Heavy rain alert for Andhra Pradesh

A low-pressure system is brewing in the southern Andaman Sea, which threatens to bring heavy rains to Andhra Pradesh. The India Meteorological Department said that the system is likely to form on November 21 and intensify into a low-pressure area by November 23.

The IMD has issued a warning that the system may strengthen into a cyclone and move northwestward, affecting Rayalaseema and southern coastal districts, including Nellore and Prakasam.

"The low-pressure system is likely to form over the south Andaman Sea and its surroundings on November 21. It will move west-northwestward and intensify into a low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal by November 23," the IMD said.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecasted in most of the districts in Andhra Pradesh-Rayalaseema and coastal regions between November 24 and 26-end. "Under this influence, easterly/northeasterly winds prevail over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. These will lead to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over the state," the IMD said. The weather department has asked the fishermen to not venture into the sea from November 22 to November 25 in view of the rough sea conditions.

