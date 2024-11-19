November 20: Stock Market Holiday for This Reason

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), both part of the Indian stock markets, will stay closed on Wednesday, November 20, for the state elections of Maharashtra. In this context, it is to be noted that the closure of trading and settlement occurs in the stocks, derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments.

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Election Information

The Election Commission of India released the election dates for October 15, 2024.

A single-phase election to fill 288 seats, with an entry of 4,136 candidates, will take place.

The vote count will be on November 23, 2024.

Stock Market Trading Hours and Holidays

Business hours: Monday to Friday - 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM

Open session before the start of regular trading: 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM.

Saturday and Sunday are a market holiday.

The next holiday during the stock market will be Christmas on December 25, 2024.

November 20 Commodity Market Schedule

Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will be closed during the morning session, that is 9 AM to 5 PM.

MCX evening trading will start from 5 PM to 11:55 PM.

National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) will remain closed on this day.

The contracts which expire on 20th November will be postponed on 19th November.

Also read: 2025 Gazetted Holidays Full List is Here