March 14 - 16: 3 Consecutive Stock Market Holidays for Holi

Indian stock market will be off for three consecutive days from March 14 to March 16, 2025, on account of the Holi 2025 festival and Holi weekend. It implies that the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will not be functioning during these three days.

The Holi festival, which will take place on a Friday, will lead to a long weekend break, with the usual trading activities beginning again on Monday, March 17, 2025. The holiday will affect trading in all the key segments, such as equity, equity derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), electronic gold receipts (EGR), and currency derivatives.

Stock Market Holidays in 2025:

Below are the planned market holidays for 2025:

March 14-16: Holi holidays

March 31: Id-Ul-Fitr

April 10: Shri Mahavir Jayanti

April 14: Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti

April 18: Good Friday

August 15: Independence Day

August 27: Ganesh Chaturthi

October 21-22: Diwali

December 25: Christmas

The Indian market has been witnessing a downward trend over the last few months, with Nifty declining approximately 15% from its high in September. Fears surrounding global economic uncertainty, rising interest rates, and relentless selling by foreign institutional investors have driven the continuous downturn.

As the market gets ready for the Holi holiday break, traders and investors will be closely watching domestic and international factors for market direction cues. As the stock market remains closed on March 14, normal trading will resume on March 17.

