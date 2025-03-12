Anup Soni talks about his return for the new season of ‘Crime Patrol

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) Popular television actor Anup Soni is back to host the new season of “Crime Patrol: 26 Murder Mysteries.” As the show returns with fresh episodes, Anup is thrilled to guide viewers through the complex and intense investigations of real-life murder mysteries.

Reflecting on the show’s return, Anup Soni shared his excitement, saying, “Crime Patrol has been audience’s favourite for its engaging narrative. The latest season promises to keep the viewers glued as the suspense intensifies. Inspired by real-life cases, each episode solves the most complex murder mysteries to unveil the real culprit.” He added, “I am extremely elated to come back as the host who plays a key role in guiding viewers through these gripping investigations. The latest promo is already capturing viewers attention, and I am sure they will enjoy watching the show.”

On March 11, the makers shared the promo of the show announcing the new season and wrote in the caption, “26 Murder Mysteries, 26 Naye Cases, 26 Naye episodes Crime Patrol jald hi sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par aur Sony LIV par.”

The new season will captivate viewers with 26 of the most intricate and gripping murder mysteries. Anup Soni, whose powerful narration has become a defining feature of the show, will guide the audience through each intense case.

“Crime Patrol” is an Indian true crime anthology series created by Subramanian S. Iyer. The show first premiered on May 9, 2003, and has since become the longest-running reality crime series in India.

The first and second seasons featured 30-minute episodes, while subsequent seasons expanded to 40-minute episodes. "Crime Patrol" has gone through multiple seasons, with the fifth season premiered on July 15, 2019. In 2021, the show was honored with the Milestone Achievement Award at the 20th Indian Television Academy Awards (ITA Awards).

The eighth season of the show aired from June 16 to November 22, 2024.

