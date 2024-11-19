2025 Gazetted Holidays Full List is Here

The Central Government has declared the list of gazetted and restricted holidays in 2025. This announcement will clear out the nationwide closures of government offices. It will also serve as a reference for public institutions, private organizations, and other individuals planning their schedules every year.

Gazetted Holidays

These 17 obligatory holidays witness comprehensive celebrations across India on national, cultural, and religious occasions:

Republic Day: Sunday, January 26

Maha Shivaratri: Wednesday, February 26

Holi: Friday, March 14

Id-ul-Fitr: Monday, March 31

Mahavir Jayanti: April 10, Thursday

Good Friday: April 18, Friday

Budha Purnima: May 12, Monday

Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid): June 7, Saturday

Muharram: July 6, Sunday

Independence Day: August 15, Friday

Janmashtami: August 16, Saturday

Milad-un-Nabi (Id-e-Milad): September 5, Friday

Mahatma Gandhi’s Birthday: October 2, Thursday

Dussehra: October 2, Thursday

Diwali (Deepavali): October 20, Monday

Guru Nanak’s Birthday: November 5, Wednesday

Christmas Day: December 25, Thursday

Restricted Holidays

In addition to gazetted holidays, it has provided scope for two restricted holidays from the list of 34 provided, which would be useful flexibility to employees for their choices according to personal preference, religious preference, or cultural importance.

Also read: November 19: Holiday for schools in Tamil Nadu due to rain