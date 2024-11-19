2025 Gazetted Holidays Full List is Here
The Central Government has declared the list of gazetted and restricted holidays in 2025. This announcement will clear out the nationwide closures of government offices. It will also serve as a reference for public institutions, private organizations, and other individuals planning their schedules every year.
Gazetted Holidays
These 17 obligatory holidays witness comprehensive celebrations across India on national, cultural, and religious occasions:
Republic Day: Sunday, January 26
Maha Shivaratri: Wednesday, February 26
Holi: Friday, March 14
Id-ul-Fitr: Monday, March 31
Mahavir Jayanti: April 10, Thursday
Good Friday: April 18, Friday
Budha Purnima: May 12, Monday
Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid): June 7, Saturday
Muharram: July 6, Sunday
Independence Day: August 15, Friday
Janmashtami: August 16, Saturday
Milad-un-Nabi (Id-e-Milad): September 5, Friday
Mahatma Gandhi’s Birthday: October 2, Thursday
Dussehra: October 2, Thursday
Diwali (Deepavali): October 20, Monday
Guru Nanak’s Birthday: November 5, Wednesday
Christmas Day: December 25, Thursday
Restricted Holidays
In addition to gazetted holidays, it has provided scope for two restricted holidays from the list of 34 provided, which would be useful flexibility to employees for their choices according to personal preference, religious preference, or cultural importance.
