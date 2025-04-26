'J&K residents will guard tourists like soldiers': Minister Javed Rana after Pahalgam attack

Jammu, April 26 (IANS) In the wake of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, there is a nationwide outrage. Political parties across the spectrum have come together, demanding that the Central government take stern action against the perpetrators.

Amid this, Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet Minister Javed Ahmed Rana has issued a strong statement condemning the attack and reassuring citizens and tourists alike.

Speaking to IANS on Saturday, he said: "The Pahalgam attack cannot be described in words. No amount of condemnation is enough. This tragedy occurred in our own home. When something like this happens in your house, the pain is unforgettable for generations. The Jammu and Kashmir government has condemned the attack and assured the Centre that the people of the state are fully committed to maintaining law and order."

"This attack has been condemned not only by the entire state but also by the entire country and the world. For the first time, political parties in the region have come out together on the streets, united in their response. We appeal to the nation to also remember how the people of Jammu and Kashmir showed humanity by rushing to help the injured, without fearing for their own lives. We commend those brave individuals," he added.

He further said: "I appeal to all fellow citizens: if you wish to visit Jammu and Kashmir, please come. Our people have always stood like soldiers to protect guests, and we will continue to do so."

It is noteworthy that on April 22, terrorists opened fire on unarmed tourists in Pahalgam, killing at least 26 and injuring several others. The brutal attack has sparked anger and sorrow across India, with demands for strict action against those responsible.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.